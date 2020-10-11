BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported today by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, and yesterday's map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 28 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Sunday Update: 25 New Cases
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The County of Hawaiʻi reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island as of Sunday morning. No testing is schedule for today.
graphic by BIVN
UPDATE – (4 p.m.) – There were 103 newly reported cases of COVID-19 statewide as of noon on Sunday, the Hawaiʻi health department reported. One (1) new death was also reported.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 28 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 116 cases
96749 (Puna) – 12 cases
96778 (lower Puna) – 13 cases
96740 (Kona) – 152 cases
(BIVN) – From the Hawai’i County Civil Defense radio message on Sunday morning:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is twenty-five (25). At this date, for Hawaii Island, nine (9) are hospitalized. A total of thirty-seven (37) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Our condolences to their families and friends.
On scheduled testing, there are no test sites scheduled for today. A district test, which is open to the public, is scheduled for Monday in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. A spot test, which is not open to the general public, is also scheduled Monday in North Kona at the Laʻilani Complex for complex residents. Understand that the importance of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
In efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus on Hawaii Island, increased testing will continue throughout the Island. When you are tested know that you are helping to stop the spread of the virus. The cooperation and participation by residents throughout the island has been tremendous. Thank you.
The Hawaii Police Department will continue their enforcement of the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Know that these policies are mandated and will be enforced. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe.
