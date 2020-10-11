UPDATE – (4 p.m.) – There were 103 newly reported cases of COVID-19 statewide as of noon on Sunday, the Hawaiʻi health department reported. One (1) new death was also reported.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 28 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 116 cases

(Hilo) – 116 cases 96749 (Puna) – 12 cases

(Puna) – 12 cases 96778 (lower Puna) – 13 cases

(lower Puna) – 13 cases 96740 (Kona) – 152 cases

(BIVN) – From the Hawai’i County Civil Defense radio message on Sunday morning: