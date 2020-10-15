(BIVN) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense morning radio message:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is thirteen (13). At this date, for Hawaii Island, eleven (11) are hospitalized. A total of thirty-seven (37) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Our condolences to their families and friends.

On testing, scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, are two district tests, which means they are open to the public, the first in Puna at the Pahoa District Park and the second in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Understand that the importance of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

For your information, the State of Hawaii Pre-Testing Program for Trans-Pacific travel is now open. As a reminder for Hawaii Island only those travelers in the pre-test program are required to take a second test upon arrival.

Know that the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings are mandated for all to follow in order to stop the spread of the virus and protect our family, friends and community.

Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe.