UPDATE – (10:30 a.m.) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense morning radio message:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is twenty-one (21). At this date, for Hawaii Island, eleven (11) are hospitalized. A total of thirty-seven (37) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Our condolences to their families and friends. On today’s testing, two district tests, which are open to the public, are scheduled. One in Puna at the Pahoa District Park from 8 this morning ‘til noon; and the second, in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 this morning ‘til noon. Understand that the importance of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus. Also scheduled today is an `Ohana food in South Kohala at the Kamakoa Nui Skate Park in Waikoloa Village. Distribution begins at 10 this morning. For your information, the State of Hawaii Pre-Testing Program for Trans-Pacific travel is now open. As a reminder for Hawaii Island only those travelers in the pre-test program are required to take a second test upon arrival. Know that the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings are mandated for all to follow in order to stop the spread of the virus and protect our family, friends and community. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe. Thank you for listening and have a safe day.

NOTE: This story will be updated with today’s COVID-19 numbers when they are made available.

(BIVN) – There are two district tests scheduled for today which are free and open to the public, the County of Hawaiʻi says.

The first will be in Puna at the Pāhoa District Park and the second will be in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center.

“Understand that the importance of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, Kona Community Hospital reported one death occurred in the hospital. The hospital also reported three (3) total COVID-positive patients are hospitalized: three (3) are in ICU, and two (2) ventilators are in use.

There have been 53 resident COVID-19 cases at the Life Care Center of Hilo. That includes:

45 active resident cases at the facility, with one receiving proactive treatment at Hilo Medical Center.

4 resident deaths at facility.

2 residents discharged.

1 recovered.

There has also been 16 associate cases reported at the Life Care Center. There are nine (9) active associate cases, and seven (7) associates have fully recovered.

As of Thursday, there were a total of four (4) COVID-positive patients hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center. One (1) in the ICU, and (3) in the COVID Unit.