UPDATE – (10 a.m.) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message on Monday morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is seven (7). At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. A total of forty (40) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Please do your part to stop the spread of this virus. On testing, a district test, which is open to the public, is scheduled for today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 this morning ‘til noon. Understand that the importance of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus. Know that the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings are mandated for all to follow in order to stop the spread of the virus and protect our family, friends and community. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe. Thank you for listening and have a day.

NOTE: This story will be updated with today’s COVID-19 numbers when they are made available.

(BIVN) – The Hawai’i County Civil Defense on Sunday announced that a district COVID-19 test, which is open to the public, is scheduled for today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center.

“Understand that the importance of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus,” civil defense said.

As of Saturday, October 15, the Life Care Center of Hilo reported 53 resident cases with COVID-19. According to the facility administration, 44 are active resident cases at the facility, with one receiving proactive treatment at Hilo Medical Center. There have been five (5) resident deaths at the facility. One resident has recovered.

There have also been 16 associate cases at the Life Care Center of Hilo. Nine (9) are active cases, and seven (7) are fully recovered.