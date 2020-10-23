UPDATE – (12:30 p.m.) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Friday reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, and three (3) new deaths.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 48 cases

96740 (Kona) – 104 cases

96737 (HOVE) – 19 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 22 cases

(BIVN) – From the Hawaii County Civil Defense radio message issued on Friday morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is thirty-four (34). At this date, for Hawaii Island, twelve (12) are hospitalized. A total of forty (40) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Please do your part to stop the spread of this virus. On testing for tomorrow, Saturday, a district test, which is open to the public, is scheduled for Kau at the Kahuku Park in Ocean View. For your information, Inter-island travelers now have the option to get out of quarantine by taking a PCR test. For additional information please call Civil Defense at 935-0031. Know that the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings are critical to stop the spread of the virus and are mandated by law and will be enforced by the Hawaii Police Department. Please accept this kuleana to protect our family, friends and community to make Hawaii Safe.

In an earlier radio message concerning COVID-19 testing, officials said free, public testing was scheduled for today (Friday, Oct. 23) in Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 a.m. to noon.

Civil defense also reported that a spot test – which is not open to the public – is scheduled for today at the Kauhale Olu Apartments in Pepeʻekeo.