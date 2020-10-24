(BIVN) – From the Hawaii County Civil Defense radio message issued on Saturday morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is sixteen (16). At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. A total of forty (40) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Please do your part to stop the spread of this virus.

On testing for tomorrow, Sunday, there are no tests scheduled.

For your information, Inter-island travelers now have the option to get out of quarantine by taking a PCR test. For additional information please call Civil Defense at 935-0031.

Know that the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings are critical to stop the spread of the virus and are mandated by law and will be enforced by the Hawaii Police Department. Please accept this kuleana to protect our family, friends and community to make Hawaii Safe.

Thank you for listening and have a safe day.