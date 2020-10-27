(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Tuesday reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. Three (3) of those new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island. Three (3) new deaths were also reported.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 41 cases

(Hilo) – 41 cases 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) 28 cases

(Pepeʻekeo) 28 cases 96740 (Kona) – 102 cases

(Kona) – 102 cases 96737 (HOVE) – 19 cases

(HOVE) – 19 cases 96738 (Waikoloa) – 25 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is three (3). At this date, for Hawaii Island, four (4) are hospitalized. A total of forty (40) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. For your information, the recent high numbers we experienced earlier this week are concentrated in housing areas in North Kona and South Hilo Districts and reflect when and where people are tested to identify clusters of positive cases. Identification of positive cases so they can be isolated and treated is critical to prevent the spread of the virus. The County will continue to identify and expand testing in areas based on known or suspected clusters. Thank you for your cooperation in supporting the testing programs; you can make a difference. On testing for tomorrow, Wednesday, two district tests, which are open to the public, are scheduled. One in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 in the morning ‘til noon. The other in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium parking lot from 3 ‘til 6 in the afternoon. Know that the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings are mandated by law and will be enforced by the Hawaii Police Department. Please accept this kuleana to protect our family, friends and community to make Hawaii Safe.

There were no district testing events open to the public on Tuesday, the County said, while a spot test – which is not open to the public – was scheduled to take place at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo.