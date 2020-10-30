(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Friday reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. Fourteen (14) of those new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island. There was one (1) additional death with COVID-19 reported at noon today.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is fourteen (14). At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. A total of forty (40) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island.

Know that the purpose of testing is to identify people with the virus so that they can be isolated and treated. The County of Hawaii has established a comprehensive testing program designed to identify these positive cases and works closely with the Department of Health to isolate and treat individuals who have been infected. For your safety, the County will continue to identify and expand testing in areas based on known or suspected clusters. Thank you for your cooperation in supporting the testing programs; you can make a difference.

On testing for tomorrow, Saturday, a spot test, which is not open to the public, is scheduled in North Kona at the Laʻilani Apartments.

Know that the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings of no more than 10 persons are mandated by law and will be enforced by the Hawaii Police Department. Please accept this kuleana to protect our family, friends and community to make Hawaii Safe.