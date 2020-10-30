(BIVN) – Last week, a swarm of earthquakes near the summit of Kīlauea got the attention of Hawaiʻi residents and prompted an information statement from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

In this weeks Volcano Watch article, USGS HVO scientists write about the recent seismic swarm in greater detail:

On the evening of Thursday, October 22nd, people living near the summit of Kīlauea Volcano began to feel a series of earthquakes. They were small, and some could even be mistaken for a strong gust of wind blowing against the house. As the night went on, they became more frequent and larger in magnitude. Beds were shaken enough to wake people up, and household items were rattling. People were wondering, “Why are there so many earthquakes? How big will they get? Is an eruption coming?” As it turns out, a shallow seismic swarm had begun west of Kīlauea Volcano’s summit, near Nāmakanipaio Campground. The largest single event was a magnitude-3.5 earthquake on Sunday morning at 5:08 a.m. local time. And an imminent eruption does not appear to be likely. USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) scientists were closely monitoring these earthquakes from the onset, and issued a Kīlauea Information Statement on Friday, October 23rd. The summary stated that “Kīlauea Volcano is not erupting. A small swarm of shallow seismicity over the past 24 hours has occurred near the Ka‘ōiki fault system, northwest of Kīlauea’s summit. Other Kīlauea monitoring data streams remain stable and show no signs of increased activity.” HVO monitors Hawai’i’s active volcanoes in a variety of different ways. Our seismic network monitors earthquakes. Our geodetic network monitors ground “deformation”—changes in the shape of the Earth’s surface. Our gas network measures volcanic gas emissions. Our camera network monitors visual and thermal features, to name a few. Throughout this recent seismic swarm, no significant changes were observed in any of HVO’s other monitoring data streams. This differs from the events leading up to Kīlauea’s 2018 eruption for example, when in addition to earthquakes, geodetic sensors measured dramatic changes in deformation due to the accumulation and migration of magma.