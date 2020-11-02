NOTE: This story will be updated when the State health department numbers are released this afternoon.

(BIVN) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is four (4). At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. A total of forty (40) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island.

Know that the virus is in our community and we must make every effort to stop the spread. Gatherings associated with the upcoming holidays and the evidence that gatherings contribute to the spread of the virus make it more important than ever to follow the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings of no more than 10 persons. Please accept this kuleana to protect our families, friends and community and to make Hawaii Safe.

Know that the preventive measures are mandated by law and will be enforced by the Hawaii Police Department.

On testing for tomorrow, Tuesday, there is a Spot Test scheduled at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home.