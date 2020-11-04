(BIVN) – Following a substantial delay attributed to long voting lines on Oʻahu, the Hawaiʻi Office of the Elections released the results of the 2020 general election at 10:53 p.m. Here are the results found in the “Summary Report Number 2” for Hawaiʻi island, starting with the County races, followed by the State races, and finally the national races: HAWAIʻI COUNTY MAYOR Mitch Roth48,895 (57.4%) Ikaika Marzo34,142 (40.1%) BLANK VOTES2,120 (2.5%) HAWAIʻI COUNTY COUNCIL District 1 (Hāmākua) Heather Kimball4,531 (51.3%) Dominic Yagong3,707 (42.0%) BLANK VOTES590 (6.7%) District 5 (Puna) Matt Kanealiʻi-Kleinfelder4,151 (47.2%) Ikaika Rodenhurst3,833 (43.6%) BLANK VOTES811 (9.2%) OFFICE OF HAWAIIAN AFFAIRS Hawaiʻi Resident Trustee Keola Lindsey218,858 (40.0%) Lanakila Mangauil139,488 (25.5%) BLANK VOTES188,253 (34.4%) HAWAIʻI STATE SENATE District 2 (Puna) Joy San Buenaventura (D)13,765 (68.3%) Ron Ka-ipo (A)4,443 (22.0%) BLANK VOTES1,944 (9.6%) HAWAIʻI STATE HOUSE District 1 (Hāmākua) Mark Nakashima (D)8,598 (68.7%) Lorraine Pualani Shin (R)3,310 (26.5%) BLANK VOTES597 (4.8%) District 2 (Hilo) Chris Todd (D)9,189 (77.8%) Devin Shaw McMackin, Sr. (A)1,460 (12.4%) BLANK VOTES1,160 (9.8%) District 3 (Hilo / Puna / Kaʻū) Richard Onishi (D)7,977 (67.0%) Susan Hughes (R)3,034 (25.5%) BLANK VOTES892 (7.5%) District 4 (Puna) Greggor Ilagan (D)7,483 (65.9%) Hope (Alohalani) Cermelj (R)1,870 (16.5%) Desmon Antone Haumea (A)1,302 (11.5%) BLANK VOTES694 (6.1%) District 5 (Kaʻū, Kona) Jeanne Kapela (D)8,069 (68.7%) Michael Last (L)1,565 (13.3%) Citialli Johanna Decker (A)792 (6.7%) BLANK VOTES1,323 (11.3%) This story is being updated with more results. U.S. PRESIDENT / VICE PRESIDENT(statewide results) (D) BIDEN / HARRIS 352,622 (64.5%) (R) TRUMP / PENCE 178,907 (32.7%) (L) JORGENSEN / COHEN 4,946 (0.9%) (G) HAWKINS / WALKER 3,468 (0.6%) (AS) PIERCE / BALLARD 1,073 (0.2%) (C) BLANKENSHIP / MOHR 863 (0.2%) Blank Votes4,508 (0.8%) U.S. REPRESENTATIVE (statewide results) Congressional District 1 Ed Case (D)177,585 (65.9%) Ron Curtis (R)64,474 (23.9%) BLANK VOTES27,477 (10.2%) Congressional District 2 Kaialiʻi Kahele (D)163,464 (59.0%) Joe Akana (R)76,083 (27.5%) Michelle Rose Tippens (L)6,242 (2.3%) Jonathan Hoʻomanawanui (A)5,805 (2.1%) Ron Burrus (N)2,434 (0.9%) John Giuffre (AS)595 (0.2%) BLANK VOTES22,339 (8.1%)
