(BIVN) – Following a substantial delay attributed to long voting lines on Oʻahu, the Hawaiʻi Office of the Elections released the results of the 2020 general election at 10:53 p.m.

Here are the results found in the “Summary Report Number 2” for Hawaiʻi island, starting with the County races, followed by the State races, and finally the national races:

HAWAIʻI COUNTY MAYOR

Mitch Roth

48,895 (57.4%)

48,895 (57.4%) Ikaika Marzo

34,142 (40.1%)

34,142 (40.1%) BLANK VOTES

2,120 (2.5%)

HAWAIʻI COUNTY COUNCIL

District 1 (Hāmākua)

Heather Kimball

4,531 (51.3%)

4,531 (51.3%) Dominic Yagong

3,707 (42.0%)

3,707 (42.0%) BLANK VOTES

590 (6.7%)

District 5 (Puna)

Matt Kanealiʻi-Kleinfelder

4,151 (47.2%)

4,151 (47.2%) Ikaika Rodenhurst

3,833 (43.6%)

3,833 (43.6%) BLANK VOTES

811 (9.2%)

OFFICE OF HAWAIIAN AFFAIRS

Hawaiʻi Resident Trustee

Keola Lindsey

218,858 (40.0%)

218,858 (40.0%) Lanakila Mangauil

139,488 (25.5%)

139,488 (25.5%) BLANK VOTES

188,253 (34.4%)

HAWAIʻI STATE SENATE

District 2 (Puna)

Joy San Buenaventura (D)

13,765 (68.3%)

(D) 13,765 (68.3%) Ron Ka-ipo (A)

4,443 (22.0%)

4,443 (22.0%) BLANK VOTES

1,944 (9.6%)

HAWAIʻI STATE HOUSE

District 1 (Hāmākua)

Mark Nakashima (D)

8,598 (68.7%)

(D) 8,598 (68.7%) Lorraine Pualani Shin (R)

3,310 (26.5%)

3,310 (26.5%) BLANK VOTES

597 (4.8%)

District 2 (Hilo)

Chris Todd (D)

9,189 (77.8%)

(D) 9,189 (77.8%) Devin Shaw McMackin, Sr. (A)

1,460 (12.4%)

1,460 (12.4%) BLANK VOTES

1,160 (9.8%)

District 3 (Hilo / Puna / Kaʻū)

Richard Onishi (D)

7,977 (67.0%)

(D) 7,977 (67.0%) Susan Hughes (R)

3,034 (25.5%)

3,034 (25.5%) BLANK VOTES

892 (7.5%)

District 4 (Puna)

Greggor Ilagan (D)

7,483 (65.9%)

(D) 7,483 (65.9%) Hope (Alohalani) Cermelj (R)

1,870 (16.5%)

1,870 (16.5%) Desmon Antone Haumea (A)

1,302 (11.5%)

1,302 (11.5%) BLANK VOTES

694 (6.1%)

District 5 (Kaʻū, Kona)

Jeanne Kapela (D)

8,069 (68.7%)

(D) 8,069 (68.7%) Michael Last (L)

1,565 (13.3%)

1,565 (13.3%) Citialli Johanna Decker (A)

792 (6.7%)

792 (6.7%) BLANK VOTES

1,323 (11.3%)

U.S. PRESIDENT / VICE PRESIDENT

(statewide results)

(D) BIDEN / HARRIS

352,622 (64.5%)

352,622 (64.5%) (R) TRUMP / PENCE

178,907 (32.7%)

178,907 (32.7%) (L) JORGENSEN / COHEN

4,946 (0.9%)

4,946 (0.9%) (G) HAWKINS / WALKER

3,468 (0.6%)

3,468 (0.6%) (AS) PIERCE / BALLARD

1,073 (0.2%)

1,073 (0.2%) (C) BLANKENSHIP / MOHR

863 (0.2%)

863 (0.2%) Blank Votes

4,508 (0.8%)

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE

(statewide results)

Congressional District 1

Ed Case (D)

177,585 (65.9%)

(D) 177,585 (65.9%) Ron Curtis (R)

64,474 (23.9%)

64,474 (23.9%) BLANK VOTES

27,477 (10.2%)

Congressional District 2