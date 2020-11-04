Big Island Video News

2020 Election Results: Roth Elected Hawaiʻi County Mayor
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Mitch Roth leads Ikaika Marzo in the race for the Hawaiʻi County Mayor.

(BIVN) – Following a substantial delay attributed to long voting lines on Oʻahu, the Hawaiʻi Office of the Elections released the results of the 2020 general election at 10:53 p.m.

Here are the results found in the “Summary Report Number 2” for Hawaiʻi island, starting with the County races, followed by the State races, and finally the national races:

HAWAIʻI COUNTY MAYOR

  • Mitch Roth
    48,895 (57.4%)
  • Ikaika Marzo
    34,142 (40.1%)
  • BLANK VOTES
    2,120 (2.5%)

HAWAIʻI COUNTY COUNCIL

District 1 (Hāmākua)

  • Heather Kimball
    4,531 (51.3%)
  • Dominic Yagong
    3,707 (42.0%)
  • BLANK VOTES
    590 (6.7%)

District 5 (Puna)

  • Matt Kanealiʻi-Kleinfelder
    4,151 (47.2%)
  • Ikaika Rodenhurst
    3,833 (43.6%)
  • BLANK VOTES
    811 (9.2%)

OFFICE OF HAWAIIAN AFFAIRS

Hawaiʻi Resident Trustee

  • Keola Lindsey
    218,858 (40.0%)
  • Lanakila Mangauil
    139,488 (25.5%)
  • BLANK VOTES
    188,253 (34.4%)

HAWAIʻI STATE SENATE

District 2 (Puna)

  • Joy San Buenaventura (D)
    13,765 (68.3%)
  • Ron Ka-ipo (A)
    4,443 (22.0%)
  • BLANK VOTES
    1,944 (9.6%)

HAWAIʻI STATE HOUSE

District 1 (Hāmākua)

  • Mark Nakashima (D)
    8,598 (68.7%)
  • Lorraine Pualani Shin (R)
    3,310 (26.5%)
  • BLANK VOTES
    597 (4.8%)

District 2 (Hilo)

  • Chris Todd (D)
    9,189 (77.8%)
  • Devin Shaw McMackin, Sr. (A)
    1,460 (12.4%)
  • BLANK VOTES
    1,160 (9.8%)

District 3 (Hilo / Puna / Kaʻū)

  • Richard Onishi (D)
    7,977 (67.0%)
  • Susan Hughes (R)
    3,034 (25.5%)
  • BLANK VOTES
    892 (7.5%)

District 4 (Puna)

  • Greggor Ilagan (D)
    7,483 (65.9%)
  • Hope (Alohalani) Cermelj (R)
    1,870 (16.5%)
  • Desmon Antone Haumea (A)
    1,302 (11.5%)
  • BLANK VOTES
    694 (6.1%)

District 5 (Kaʻū, Kona)

  • Jeanne Kapela (D)
    8,069 (68.7%)
  • Michael Last (L)
    1,565 (13.3%)
  • Citialli Johanna Decker (A)
    792 (6.7%)
  • BLANK VOTES
    1,323 (11.3%)

This story is being updated with more results.

U.S. PRESIDENT / VICE PRESIDENT
(statewide results)

  • (D) BIDEN / HARRIS
    352,622 (64.5%)
  • (R) TRUMP / PENCE
    178,907 (32.7%)
  • (L) JORGENSEN / COHEN
    4,946 (0.9%)
  • (G) HAWKINS / WALKER
    3,468 (0.6%)
  • (AS) PIERCE / BALLARD
    1,073 (0.2%)
  • (C) BLANKENSHIP / MOHR
    863 (0.2%)
  • Blank Votes
    4,508 (0.8%)

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE
(statewide results)

Congressional District 1

  • Ed Case (D)
    177,585 (65.9%)
  • Ron Curtis (R)
    64,474 (23.9%)
  • BLANK VOTES
    27,477 (10.2%)

Congressional District 2

  • Kaialiʻi Kahele (D)
    163,464 (59.0%)
  • Joe Akana (R)
    76,083 (27.5%)
  • Michelle Rose Tippens (L)
    6,242 (2.3%)
  • Jonathan Hoʻomanawanui (A)
    5,805 (2.1%)
  • Ron Burrus (N)
    2,434 (0.9%)
  • John Giuffre (AS)
    595 (0.2%)
  • BLANK VOTES
    22,339 (8.1%)