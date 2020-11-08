Image from video surveillance showing "the responsible individuals entering the premises in a spray painted black-colored extra-cab Ford Ranger pickup truck with a light gray-colored camper top and a tan-colored tailgate with fraudulent license plates," police say.
Waimea Storage Unit Thefts Under Investigation
by Big Island Video News
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiʻi Island Police are trying to identify the two individuals responsible for breaking into two storage units at Waimea Self Storage.
Image from video surveillance courtesy Hawaiʻi police
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Island Police are investigating a report of theft at a storage unit business in Waimea.
On November 4, police report two Waimea Self Storage units were unlawfully entered and numerous items were removed, including a moped. Police are now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals responsible for the alleged theft.
From police:
Video surveillance captured the responsible individuals entering the premises in a spray painted black-colored extra-cab Ford Ranger pickup truck with a light gray-colored camper top and a tan-colored tailgate with fraudulent license plates. The vehicle was occupied by the driver, described as a heavyset female with medium complexion, black-colored hair, and wearing a maroon-colored shirt and blue jeans, and a passenger, described as a Caucasian male with fair complexion, a slender build, blond-colored hair, wearing a black-colored baseball cap, a bandana around his face, a yellow and orange-colored long sleeve shirt, and black shorts.
Image from video surveillance courtesy Hawaiʻi police
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact South Kohala Patrol Officer Adam Roberg, via email at Adam.Roberg@hawaiicounty.gov, or at the South Kohala Police Station at (808) 887-3080.
