(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for east facing shores on Hawaiʻi island, effective now through Thursday.

Surf along east facing shores of all the Hawaiian islands could reach 6 to 9 feet. “Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming more difficult and dangerous,” the forecasters warned.

“Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution,” the National Weather Service advised. “Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas,” the statement added.

The positioning of a broad surface high pressure system northeast of the islands is producing the trades that are driving these dangerously rough and choppy seas, a National Weather Service said this morning. Breezy trades are expected to diminish Friday.

UPDATE – (9:20 a.m.) – Due to the High Surf Advisory, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said there are no beach closures at this time, however “closures may occur without notice.”



“Property owners that may be impacted by high surf, please take the time now to secure your property,” the County said. “Boat owners should secure vessels before impacts occur.”