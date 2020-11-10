(BIVN) – An unknown person who burglarized a Waimea business was caught on surveillance video, and now police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Hawaiʻi Island Police say that just before 6 a.m. on October 27, 2020, South Kohala Patrol officers responded to a report of a burglary located at the Waimea Coffee Company. Through investigation, it was discovered someone broke into the business and removed several items from within.

According to police:

Video surveillance captured the incident and the suspect is believed to be a younger male with fair skin, a slender build, and dark hair. At the time of the incident the suspect was wearing a light-colored beanie, a dark colored mask, a long sleeve hooded sweatshirt, tight fitted long pants and checkered shoes.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact South Kohala Patrol Officer Eric Ontiveros, via email at Eric.Ontiveros@hawaiicounty.gov, or at the South Kohala Police Station at (808) 887-3080.