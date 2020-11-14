(BIVN) – On the Rocks, the “toes in the sand” restaurant next door to Huggo’s in historic Kailua Village, is set to reopen for lunch and dinner on Monday, after a COVID-19 pandemic closure.

“It’s been tricky to navigate through these unchartered waters. We are looking forward to once again welcoming everyone back. Our open air dining patio, half sandy toes restaurant is the perfect place for that lazy lunch that runs into sunset and beyond,” said co-owner Eric von Platen Luder, who along with Scott Dodd lead the Luana Hospitality Group.

News of the On the Rocks reopening was shared on Friday, and the Luana Hospitality Group said there is more to come. Lava Lava Beach Club Waikoloa, another restaurant in the Luana collection, is slated to reopen in December, with “hBar and Huggo’s opening soon”, a news release said.

The group is also moving ahead with Kai Eat+Drinks, described as “a casual oceanfront dining experience in Historic Kailua Village where every day is Aloha Friday except when it’s Taco Tuesday.” Kai Eat+Drinks is expected to open in early 2021 in Waterfront Row on Aliʻi Drive.

For now, On the Rocks staff team members are said to be working hard on getting ready to open the doors. “Following mandated CDC safety and sanitary guidelines, tables and bar seating will follow social distancing measures and team members will take the needed precautions to help ensure the health and safety of patrons,” the Luana group news release stated, adding that the “Ahi Burgers, Furikake Crusted Fresh Fish, Kona Fish Tacos, Poke Salad, Bulgogi Fried Rice, Guava BBQ Kalua Pork Sandwich, Coconut Cole Slaw and of course, Huggo’s Famous Seafood Chowder menu favorites are sure to delight locals and visitors alike.”