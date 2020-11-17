BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Tuesday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Tuesday Update
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports the number of new COVID-19 cases on the Big Island is three. Nine are hospitalized.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 statewide at noon on Tuesday. Only three (3) cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 180 cases reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 20 cases
96740 (Kona) – 82 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 12 cases
96737 (Hawaiian Ocean View Estates) – 15 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is three (3). At this date, for Hawaii Island, nine (9) are hospitalized. A total of forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island.
Hawaii Island has seen increased community transmitted cases of Coronavirus in recent weeks. This increase of coronavirus cases is of great concern and with the coming holidays and traditional gatherings demonstrates the critical need for you to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing and gatherings. The community needs your help. Know that the preventive policies are mandated and the Hawaii Police Department will continue the enforcement of these policies.
On testing for tomorrow, Wednesday, two District Tests, which are open to the public, are scheduled. One in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center, and another in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium. Know that you need not have symptoms to be tested and by testing you help to stop the spread of the virus.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports the number of new COVID-19 cases on the Big Island is three. Nine are hospitalized.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 statewide at noon on Tuesday. Only three (3) cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 180 cases reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: