(BIVN) – There were 114 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. Ten (10) of those new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 153 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 16 cases

96740 (Kona) – 55 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 11 cases

