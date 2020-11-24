(BIVN) – Governor David Ige announced the signing of a 16th COVID-19 emergency proclamation on Monday, officially requiring “all transpacific travelers to have a negative test result from a trusted travel partner before their departure for the State of Hawai‘i, in order to bypass the 14-day quarantine.”

The new policy, which takes effect today (Tuesday, Nov. 24), was previously explained during a news conference last Friday.

“We are implementing this added layer of safety in response to the dramatically increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the continental United States and around the world. The health of our residents and visitors is our primary concern, especially as more people travel to our state during the holidays,” said Gov. Ige in a news release.

From the State of Hawaiʻi: