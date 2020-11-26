(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Kona area on the island of Hawaiʻi until 7:15 p.m. HST.

Forecasters say at 4:13 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Kona slopes of the Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

The National Weather Service was locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Kealakekua, Kainaliu, Honalo, Honaunau, Kahaluʻu-Keauhou, Holualoa, Kalaoa and Kona International Airport.

Forecasters advise those in the affected area to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

“Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action,” the Flood Advisory stated. “Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.”