(BIVN) – There were 120 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thanksgiving Day. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health data shows eleven (11) of those cases were identified on the Big Island. Two (2) more deaths were also reported, statewide.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 132 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two Hawaiʻi island locations show totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 17 cases

(Hilo) – 17 cases 96740 (Kona) – 52 cases

This story will be updated.