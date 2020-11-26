Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Thursday Update: 120 New Cases, 2 Deaths Statewide
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The numbers released by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health at noon on Thursday show 11 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island.
BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
(BIVN) – There were 120 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thanksgiving Day. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health data shows eleven (11) of those cases were identified on the Big Island. Two (2) more deaths were also reported, statewide.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 132 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two Hawaiʻi island locations show totals of over 10 cases:
This story will be updated.