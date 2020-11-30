(BIVN) – Members of a Hawaiʻi State House committee are proposing to modify the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi Program days after it was altered by the decree of Governor David Ige.

In a white paper written by the House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness – specifically the committee’s Public Health Subcommittee and Strategy & Communications Subcommittee – the authors say changes can be made “that considers the changing national landscape, while maintaining the positive achievements of the initiative.”

Governor David Ige announced last week the signing of the 16th COVID-19 emergency proclamation, officially requiring “all transpacific travelers to have a negative test result from a trusted travel partner before their departure for the State of Hawai‘i, in order to bypass the 14-day quarantine.”

“We are implementing this added layer of safety in response to the dramatically increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the continental United States and around the world. The health of our residents and visitors is our primary concern, especially as more people travel to our state during the holidays,” said Gov. Ige in a news release.

However, the change to the pre-travel testing process “has had unintended and unfortunate consequences already”, the authors of the white paper say. Those consequences include thousands of cancellations per hotel property “resulting in millions of dollars in lost revenue and the staffing downsizing”, as well as the withdrawal of some trusted testing partners.

“It’s caused airlines, hotels, and the retail, restaurants, and small businesses that their patrons support to revisit their staffing models just as PUA and CARES dollars expire,” the white paper states.

Although he was invited to participate, Governor David Ige did not attend Monday’s online meeting of the House Select Committee.

Here is the full text of the House committee white paper: