(BIVN) – There were 133 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday. Of that number, twelve(12) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island. Five (5) new deaths were also counted statewide.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 109 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases:

(Hilo) – 22 cases 96740 (Kona) – 31 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: