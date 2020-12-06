Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Sunday Update: 5 New Cases
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were 105 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide on Sunday, with five (5) of those cases identified on Hawaiʻi island.
BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
(BIVN) – There were 105 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday. Of that number, five (5) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island. One (1) new death was also counted statewide.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 100 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 21 cases
96740 (Kona) – 30 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is five (5). Of this three (3) are reported to be travel related. At this date, for Hawaii Island two (2) are hospitalized. A total forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. There have been no fatalities reported in the last three weeks. Mahalo nui loa.
The Coronavirus case count and fatalities continue to dramatically increase across our Nation and are projected to continue at the current rate or worse through early next year. Do know the extreme seriousness of what is happening in parts of the mainland. Please be aware of the need for extreme care of traveling anywhere on the mainland especially of high volume tourist destination areas. Don’t roll the dice with your health. The news of the vaccine is very good, but please be aware that availability to the general public is still many months away.
Although the Island and State of Hawaii remains as one of the safest places to be in the United States, we need to continue to get better and within policies of distancing, face coverings, and gatherings, stay healthy with exercise, fresh air, sunlight, cleanliness and social connectedness. Do this and Hawaii Island can safely go through the next two or three months in a safe way. You live in a very special place of nature’s gifts and the warmest of people. We can do this.
Thank you for listening and have a safe day and be well. Mahalo nui loa.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were 105 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide on Sunday, with five (5) of those cases identified on Hawaiʻi island.
BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
(BIVN) – There were 105 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday. Of that number, five (5) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island. One (1) new death was also counted statewide.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 100 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases:
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: