BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Monday Update: 7 New Cases
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were 81 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide on Monday, with seven (7) of those cases identified on Hawaiʻi island.
(BIVN) – There were 81 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. Of that number, seven (7) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 97 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 22 cases
96740 (Kona) – 27 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is seven (7). Of this one (1) is reported to be travel related. At this date, for Hawaii Island two (2) are hospitalized. A total forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. There have been no fatalities reported in the last three weeks.
As we take time to remember the event at Pearl Harbor seventy-nine years ago and honor those who have served our Nation, please take the time to reflect on what you can do to keep your family, friends, and community safe from the Coronavirus. It may be as simple as committing to practicing preventive measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: