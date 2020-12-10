BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Thursday Update: 23 New Cases
by Big Island Video News
at
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were 123 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide on Thursday, with twenty-three (23) of those cases identified on Hawaiʻi island.
(BIVN) – There were 123 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Of that number, twenty-three (23) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
Two (2) more COVID-related deaths were also added to the statewide total today.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 119 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 33 cases
96740 (Kona) – 29 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports twenty-three (23) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with one (1) person hospitalized. A total of forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. There have been no fatalities reported in the last three weeks.
We are seeing an increase of cases associated with gatherings during Thanksgiving. This emphasizes the importance of following the preventive measures when you gather to celebrate the Holidays. Please know when you do gather to celebrate, make the effort to protect your family and friends. Please stay home and don’t attend celebrations if you are not feeling well. When you do attend, wear a face mask and wash your hands with soap and warm water.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: