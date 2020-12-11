(BIVN) – Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustees on Thursday voted to appoint Maui Trustee Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey as OHA chair.

Trustees also selected Leinaʻala Ahu Isa as vice chair and voted on its committee leadership during the first board meeting since the November elections.

“Today we celebrate the dawning of a new effort with the common goal to uplift the Office of Hawaiian Affairs,” said Chair Lindsey. “Our commitment is to build trust and cohesion amongst OHA’s Board of Trustees so that we may address past disputes with the State, and within our agency and community so that we can begin to face the many challenges as Hawaiians with a strong and unified house.”

Lindsey served as an OHA trustee since January 2012. She has been a long-time member of the ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu and an active member of the Central Maui Hawaiian Civic Club. On Hawaiʻi island in July 2019, Lindsey was taken into custody during the kūpuna arrests on the Mauna Kea Access Road.

Lindsey is also an award-winning recording artist.

As Chair of the OHA Board of Trustees, Lindsey said she would priorities the implementing of OHA’s new Strategic Plan, focus on the development of OHA’s 30 acres of land in Kakaʻako Makai, address the health challenges presented by COVID-19 to the Native Hawaiian community, and improve the stewardship and protection of Native Hawaiian land and water resources. The full text of the speech is reproduced below.

Trustee John D. Waiheʻe IV was selected as the chair of the Committee on Resource Management, with Trustee Luana Alapa selected as vice chair.

Trustee Kaleihikina Akaka was made chair of the Committee on Beneficiary and Advocacy, with newly elected Hawaiʻi island trustee Keola Lindsey chosen as the vice chair.

The OHA news release noted that the state Office of Elections has yet to certify the at-large OHA trustee race. Incumbent Trustee Keliʻi Akina’s victory in that election is currently being challenged in the Hawaiʻi State Supreme Court.

From the Chair Lindsey’s speech: