BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Saturday Update: Nearly 200 New Cases Statewide
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were 198 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide on Saturday, along with two (2) newly reported deaths.
(BIVN) – There were 198 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday. Of that number, seventeen (17) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
Two (2) more COVID-related death were also added to the statewide total today.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 118 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 34 cases
96740 (Kona) – 31 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports seventeen (17) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with three (3) persons hospitalized. A total of forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. There have been no fatalities reported in the last three weeks.
We continue to see positive cases associated with both travel and gatherings around the island. When you travel off-island, you should practice preventive measures while away. When you return to Hawaii Island, you should maintain these preventive measures to protect your family, friends, and community from exposure.
As you prepare activities and events for the Holidays, consider and include the preventive measures of face coverings, safe distancing, and gathering in groups of no more than 10 people in your plans. Please accept this kuleana to keep Hawaii safe.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: