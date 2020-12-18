(BIVN) – A Flood Advisory is in effect for East Hawaiʻi, a Wind Advisory is in effect for scattered areas of the Big Island, and a Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa on Friday morning.

A High Surf Advisory has also been issued for east facing shores of Hawaiʻi island.

National Weather Service in Honolulu says the Flood Advisory remains in effect, at least until 9:45 a.m., after a night of heavy rain. From the NWS:

At 8:12 a.m. HST, radar indicated that a few fast-moving showers were still soaking parts of windward Big Island, but shower coverage has been gradually diminishing over the last hour. Water levels in Wailuku River and Honolii Stream remain elevated, but are no longer rising. Localized ponding is still occurring, as 3 to 4 inches of rain have fallen in many areas overnight.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaʻa, Mountain View, Glenwood, Volcano, Keaʻau, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Papaikou, Pepeʻekeo, Honomu, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Pāhoa, Hakalau, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, Oʻokala and Paʻauilo.

A wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain is still possible over the summits, with total snow accumulations of up to two inches above 13,000 feet.

This morning a light dusting of snow could be seen on webcams atop Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

Under the Wind Advisory, east-northeast winds of 20 to 35 mph, with localized gusts to 50 mph, are possible over east-Kohala, South Point, Pahala, Hilo, Volcano, Honokaʻa, Waimea, and Waikoloa.

Surf heights are expected to be 7 to 10 feet along east facing shores of Hawaiʻi today.