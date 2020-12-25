(BIVN) – There were 120 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Of that number, eight (8) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 167 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are only two areas with totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 39 cases

(Hilo) – 39 cases 96740 (Kona) – 46 cases

