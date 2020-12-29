BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Tuesday Update: 76 New Cases Statewide
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were 76 new cases of COVID-19 counted statewide on Tuesday. Seven (7) of those new cases were identified on the Big Island.
(BIVN) – There were 76 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, and seven (7) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 129 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are only two areas with totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 33 cases
96740 (Kona) – 31 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports seven (7) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with four (4) persons hospitalized. A total of fifty one (51) deaths have been reported for Hawaii Island.
For your information vaccinations began on Hawaii Island last week targeting our first responders, healthcare and medical providers. While this is great news, vaccinations for the general population is still months away. We need to stay healthy with exercise, fresh air, sunlight, cleanliness, and continue to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gatherings of no more than ten people. We must practice the preventive measures especially during New Year’s celebrations to protect our family, friends, and community. Please accept this kuleana to follow the preventive measures so we might continue in the New Year as the safest place in the Country.
Mahalo for your kokua in following the preventive measures that have seen us through for 2020.
