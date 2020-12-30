(BIVN) – There were 108 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday.

There was a difference in the number of new cases reported by the State and the County of Hawaiʻi.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said there were seven (7) new cases identified on Wednesday, while State Department of Health numbers counted two (2) new cases.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 126 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are only two areas with totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 33 cases

(Hilo) – 33 cases 96740 (Kona) – 28 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: