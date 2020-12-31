(BIVN) – There were 188 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Three (3) new COVID-related deaths were also counted statewide.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said there were fourteen (14) new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 125 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are only two areas with totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 26 cases

96740 (Kona) – 27 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

The Hawaii Department of Health reports fourteen (14) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with three (3) persons hospitalized. A total of fifty one (51) deaths have been reported for Hawaii Island. Do know that the number of coronavirus cases outside Hawaii are very high and travelers and returning residents must follow the emergency laws put into place to protect yourself and our community. We need your help to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gatherings of no more than ten people. We must practice the preventive measures especially during New Year’s celebrations to protect our family, friends, and community. Please accept this kuleana to follow the preventive measures so we might continue in the New Year as the safest place in the Country. Mahalo for your kokua in following the preventive measures that have seen us through 2020.

The State Department of Health reported on Thursday that new COVID-19 strains that may be significantly more contagious have not yet been detected in Hawaiʻi. From the DOH: