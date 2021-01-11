BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Monday Update: 172 New Cases Statewide
by Big Island Video News
at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - Of the 172 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide at noon on Monday, twenty (20) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – The number of newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi was 172 on Monday. Of that, twenty (20) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 162 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three areas showing totals of over 10 cases:
96743 (Kohala) – 18 cases
96720 (Hilo) – 26 cases
96740 (Kona) – 42 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports twenty (20) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with two (2) persons hospitalized. There have been no deaths reported in the last two weeks.
Positive cases remain at alarmingly high levels globally and nationally which in turn is contributing to the many travel related positive cases on Hawaii Island. Key to our safety is following the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings of no more than 10 people. We need to get better at following the preventive measures to keep our family, friends, and community safe. Please accept this kuleana so we may continue to make Hawaii a safe community.
For your information, covid-19 vaccinations have been occurring throughout our island and those receiving the vaccine include the most vulnerable and those in the medical and health care industry as well as first responders and critical workers. Information will be shared for when and where vaccinations will be available as the Department of Health expands the vaccine program to include more of the community.
