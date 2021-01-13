(BIVN) – There were 106 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday. Of that, seven (7) new cases were identified on the Big Island.

Three (3) new COVID-related deaths statewide were also reported.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 164 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three areas showing totals of over 10 cases:

96743 (Kohala) – 18 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: