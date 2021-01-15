BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaii COVID-19 Friday Update: 150 New Cases Statewide
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - Of the 150 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide at noon on Friday, only five (5) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – There were 150 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Of that, five (5) new cases were identified on the Big Island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 155 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three areas showing totals of over 10 cases:
96743 (Kohala) – 17 cases
96720 (Hilo) – 21 cases
96740 (Kona) – 56 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports five (5) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with three (3) persons hospitalized. There have been no deaths reported in the last two weeks.
For your information, The Hilo Medical Center (HMC) and North Hawaii Community Hospital (NHCH) are offering vaccine registration to individuals who are 75 and older. Please visit their websites for more information and to register.
Because many Hawaii Island residents have chosen to follow safe practices and the preventive measures of face masks, distancing, and limited gathering sizes Hawaii remains a safe place. Thank you. Please continue to accept this kuleana even as more people are vaccinated, so we can remain a safe place for our family and friends.
HAWAIʻI - Of the 150 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide at noon on Friday, only five (5) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
(BIVN) – There were 150 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Of that, five (5) new cases were identified on the Big Island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 155 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.
On the health department's zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three areas showing totals of over 10 cases:
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: