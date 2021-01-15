(BIVN) – There were 150 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Of that, five (5) new cases were identified on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 155 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three areas showing totals of over 10 cases:

(Hilo) – 21 cases 96740 (Kona) – 56 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: