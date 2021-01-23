(BIVN) – There were 134 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Of that, two (2) new cases were identified on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 121 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are only two (2) areas showing totals of over 10 cases:

96740 (Kona) – 45 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

The Hawaii Department of Health reports two (2) new cases of Coronavirus with two (2) persons hospitalized on Hawaii Island. There have been no deaths reported in the last three weeks. For your information, The Hilo Medical Center (HMC), North Hawaii Community Hospital (QNHCH), and Kona Community Hospital (KCH) are offering vaccine registration to individuals who are 75 and older. Please visit their websites for more information and to register. HMC: (link) QNHCH: (link) KCH: (link) Hawaii residents 75 years of age and older may register for an appointment to be vaccinated by calling the Department of Health at 300-1120 from 9:00 am ‘til 3:00 pm Monday through Friday except for holidays. Do know that vaccine supplies arrive weekly and everyone will have opportunity to be inoculated. Please continue following the preventive measures of face masks, distancing, and limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people to help stop the further spread of coronavirus. Thank you for listening and have a safe weekend.

A cumulative total of 94,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide, an increase of 6,338 from the day before. 7,011 vaccines have been administered on Hawaiʻi island.