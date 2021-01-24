(BIVN) – A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa on Hawaiʻi island, and will be in effect from Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says a very moist air and a trough aloft will combine to produce periods of heavy snow above 11,500 feet between tonight and late Tuesday night. Other areas of Hawaiʻi island could see heavy rain.

“A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow or ice accumulations,” forecasters added. “If you are planning travel to the summits, monitor the latest forecasts and consider postponing your trip until the weather improves.”

Total snow accumulations over 12 inches is possible, and winds could gust as high as 40 mph, the National Weather Service says.