(BIVN) – Unlike Kīlauea at this moment, Mauna Loa volcano is not erupting. But it is the subject of the latest Volcano Awareness Month video by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Scientists say rates of deformation and seismicity on Mauna Loa have not changed significantly over the past week and remain above long-term background levels. They say Global Positioning System (GPS) measurements show continued slow summit inflation, consistent with magma supply to the volcano’s shallow storage system.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, concerning the above video presentation: