(BIVN) – A Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolted the Puna district of Hawaiʻi island on Monday afternoon.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 4.2 miles, about 8.4 miles south southeast of Fern Forest, within the boundary of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Weak to light shaking was reported in the Puna, Hilo and Hāmākua districts. There was some felt reports in the Kona area, as well.

UPDATE – (3:38 p.m.) – From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory:

KĪLAUEA INFORMATION STATEMENT

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) recorded a magnitude-4.1 earthquake located beneath Kīlauea Volcano’s south flank on Monday, February 1, at 2:09 p.m. HST.

The earthquake was centered about 13 km (8 miles) south of Fern Forest, near the Hōlei Pali area of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park at a depth of 6 km (4 miles). A map showing its location is posted on the HVO website. More details are available at the National Earthquake Information Center website.

Weak to light shaking, with maximum Intensity of IV on the Modified Mercalli Intensity scale, has been reported across the Island of Hawai‘i. At that intensity, damage to buildings or structures is not expected. The USGS “Did you feel it?” service received over 270 felt reports within the first hour of the earthquake.

According to HVO Deputy Scientist-in-Charge David Phillips, the earthquake had no immediate observable impact on the ongoing eruption at Kīlauea’s summit at the time of this Information Statement. “This earthquake was widely felt across the Island of Hawai‘i. Please be aware that aftershocks are possible and may be felt. HVO continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.”

Kīlauea’s south flank has been the site of over 30 earthquakes of magnitude-4.0 or greater during the past 20 years. Most are caused by abrupt motion of the volcano’s south flank, which moves to the southeast over the oceanic crust. The location, depth, and waveforms recorded as part of today’s earthquake are consistent with motion along the south flank detachment fault.