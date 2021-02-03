(BIVN) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for all Hawaiian islands, and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Maunakea and Mauna Loa until Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service Honolulu says a cold front moving through the area this afternoon and evening will bring periods of moderate snow and gusty winds to the summits of Big Island.

Southwest to west winds of 20 to 30 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, are expected below the summit areas.

On the summits, total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

As of 10 a.m. HST, a Special Marine Warning is in effect for the Alenuihaha Channel and the waters around Maui, as heavy showers and embedded thunderstorms were moving northeast at 30 knots. “These storms have a history of producing very low visibility in areas of strong wind gusts,” the National Weather Service said.