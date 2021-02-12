(BIVN) – There were 70 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday. Of that, five (5) were identified on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 66 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is only one area showing a total of over 10 cases:

96740 (Kona) – 24 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: