BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Friday Update: 70 New Cases Statewide
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Officials say five (5) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with no one hospitalized with COVID-19 on the entire island.
(BIVN) – There were 70 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday. Of that, five (5) were identified on the Big Island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 66 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is only one area showing a total of over 10 cases:
96740 (Kona) – 24 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports five (5) new cases of Coronavirus with no one hospitalized on Hawaii Island. There have been no deaths reported in the last six weeks.
The Department of Health is currently monitoring three clusters related to gatherings on Hawaii Island. To help reduce the threat of spreading the virus when you have a gathering please follow the preventive measures of staying home if you are sick, face coverings, distancing, and limiting the gathering to no more than ten people. Mahalo for your kokua.
The Department of Health continues to coordinate vaccination points of distribution around the island to inoculate medical personnel, first responders and critical workers from the virus. Everyone will have an opportunity to be vaccination as more vaccine becomes available. The Hilo Medical Center (HMC), North Hawaii Community Hospital (QNHCH) and the Kona Community Hospital (KCH) continue to offer vaccine registration to individuals who are 75 and older. Please visit their websites for more information and to register.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: