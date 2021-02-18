(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Hawai’i island summits, in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

Snow and freezing rain can be expected atop Maunakea and Mauna Loa. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches are possible, forecasters say.

“A mid- and upper-level trough is destabilizing the island atmosphere, and bringing sub-freezing temperatures to the Big Island Summits,” the National Weather Service message stated. “Meanwhile, moisture arriving on the trade wind flow is extending above the elevation of the Summits, leading to periods of snow and freezing rain. These conditions may continue tonight into Friday.”

A Flood Advisory was also issued for an area of Kona at noon on Thursday. Radar indicated heavy rain over Kailua-Kona and Hōlualoa, falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

The threat of heavy showers over the Hawaiian islands west of the Big Island has the rest of the state under a Flash Flood Watch.