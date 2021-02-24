(BIVN) – Kīlauea Volcano continues to erupt at the summit area within Halemaʻumaʻu, although the vigor of the activity continues to decrease.

Observations made by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Monday afternoon “indicated lava effusion continues at the western fissure, but is weaker and slower. The lava rapidly develops a thin crust while flowing outwards towards the east with occasional crustal foundering between the vent and main island, but not beyond the island. A thin surface crust has started forming around 3 small pieces of the spatter cone that have been in the lake and are very close to the vent.”

The solidified lake crust that covers the stagnant, eastern half of the lake and is slowly growing westward around the main island. The active portion of the lake was reported to be 216 m (712 ft) deep as of Tuesday morning.

The most recent sulfur dioxide emission rate measurements were the lowest since the current eruption began in December. HVO says that on February 22, rates were at about 600 t/d and continue to gradually drop. This rate is lower than the emission rates from the pre-2018 lava lake, which were around 5,000 t/d.

We will update this story with Wednesday’s update when it is posted by USGS.

UPDATE – (11:30 a.m.) – From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Wednesday: