(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Island police have identified the body that was found buried in a shallow grave in the Aloha Estates subdivision in the Mountain View-area of Puna on January 5, 2021.

The male victim is 34-year-old Andrew Cawley.

Cawley was reported missing in late December. He was last seen at a friend’s residence in Aloha Estates on the morning of December 23, 2020.

Due to the victim’s stage of decomposition, positive identification was made by comparison of dental records, police say. The Area I Criminal Investigation Section is continuing this investigation which is classified as a second-degree murder.

Police ask that anyone who may have information relative to this investigation to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2378 or email jeremy.kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov. Or they can call Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2252 or email rio.amon-wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov.