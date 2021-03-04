UPDATE – (12:30 p.m.) – The Tsunami Watch for Hawaiʻi has been cancelled. More information (Tsunami Watch For Hawaiʻi Cancelled)

(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi is under a Tsunami Watch, following a powerful earthquake in the Pacific Ocean, located near New Zealand.

From the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center at 9:38 a.m. HST:

Based on all available data, a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter. An investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi. If tsunami waves impact Hawaiʻi, the estimated earliest arrival of the first tsunami wave is 04:35 p.m. HST (Thursday, March 4 2021) Further messages will be issued hourly or sooner as conditions warrant until the threat to Hawaiʻi has passed.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued this message:

An earthquake with a magnitude of 8.0 has occurred at approximately 9:28 am HST in the vicinity of New Zealand The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a Tsunami Watch for the Island and State of Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch means an earthquake occurred that may have generated a tsunami. It is not known at this time if a tsunami has been generated. If a tsunami has been generated, the estimated time of arrival is today at 4:35 pm Hawaii Standard Time. I say again, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a Tsunami Watch for the Island and State of Hawaii. It is not known at this time if a tsunami has been generated. You will be informed as conditions change.

UPDATE – (11:35 a.m.) – From Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige: