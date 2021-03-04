(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi is under a Tsunami Watch, following a powerful earthquake in the Pacific Ocean, located near New Zealand.
From the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center at 9:38 a.m. HST:
Based on all available data, a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter. An investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.
If tsunami waves impact Hawaiʻi, the estimated earliest arrival of the first tsunami wave is 04:35 p.m. HST (Thursday, March 4 2021)
Further messages will be issued hourly or sooner as conditions warrant until the threat to Hawaiʻi has passed.
The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued this message:
An earthquake with a magnitude of 8.0 has occurred at approximately 9:28 am HST in the vicinity of New Zealand
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a Tsunami Watch for the Island and State of Hawaii.
A Tsunami Watch means an earthquake occurred that may have generated a tsunami.
It is not known at this time if a tsunami has been generated.
If a tsunami has been generated, the estimated time of arrival is today at 4:35 pm Hawaii Standard Time.
You will be informed as conditions change.
UPDATE – (11:35 a.m.) – From Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige:
Gov. David Ige and the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) are working with the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and the National Weather Service at this hour, to evaluate the potential tsunami threat to Hawai‘i. The state is currently under a Tsunami Watch which means a tsunami may impact Hawai‘i, but the threat and potential impacts are still being determined. More information is expected within the hour.
HI-EMA advises all Hawaii residents and visitors to monitor local media for updates. Persons in low-lying areas should begin emergency preparations.
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - A Tsunami Watch was isued for the State of Hawaiʻi following a large earthquake in the Pacific Ocean off New Zealand.
UPDATE – (12:30 p.m.) – The Tsunami Watch for Hawaiʻi has been cancelled. More information (Tsunami Watch For Hawaiʻi Cancelled)
image of interactive map courtesy USGS / labels added by BIVN
