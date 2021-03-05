(BIVN) – National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for Hawaiʻi Island until 6 a.m. HST on Saturday.

“A north swell is elevating surf heights along exposed north facing shores of the islands,” the weather alert stated. “With the swell larger over the eastern waters, a high surf advisory in effect for the eastern half of the state.”

Large breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet are possible.

The National Weather Service also issued a Marine Weather Statement, warning of possible surges in Hilo and Kahului Harbors. From the statement, issued on Friday afternoon: