(BIVN) – There were 87 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday. Of that number, eight (8) cases were identified on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 37 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.7% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of three new cases per day.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

The Hawaii Department of Health reports eight (8) new case of Coronavirus with one (1) person hospitalized on Hawaii Island. There have been no deaths reported in the last nine weeks. Know that the mandates requiring the preventive measures of wearing face coverings, maintaining 6 foot distancing and gatherings of no more than 10 persons continue for Hawaii Island, please do your part to follow these measures so we may keep virus case numbers low. This requirement includes all persons that have received their vaccinations as well. The Department of Health will start to open vaccine registration to those 70 and older beginning on Monday, March 8. Medical facilities and pharmacies on Hawaii Island will continue to offer vaccine registration to individuals who are 75 and older. If you have questions regarding vaccine availability for your age group, please contact the Department of Health at 300-1120. The Department of Health continues to coordinate vaccination points of distribution around the Island. For a list of all the facilities providing vaccinations visit the Civil Defense website.

Civil Defense says the next community COVID-19 testing will be on Monday when two district tests are scheduled: One in South Kohala at the Hoʻoko Park in Waikoloa Village, and the other in South Kona at the Greenwell Park in Captain Cook.