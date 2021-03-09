photo of the closure of Highway 132 near Green Lake, by Daryl Lee
Various Hawaiʻi Road Closures As Heavy Rains Continue
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Roads in Puna, Kaʻū, and Hilo are closed as of Tuesday evening, as a Flood Advisory was extended for East Hawaiʻi.
(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported several road closures on Tuesday afternoon, as a Flood Advisory for the east side of Hawaiʻi Island remains was effect.
“At 4:42 p.m. HST, radar indicated that rainfall has eased over the Big Island,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu stated. “However, a new band of rainfall is moving onshore from the south from Kapoho to South Point. Rainfall rates were 1 to 2 inches per hour in this band.”
Due to the rainy conditions, County officials say the following roads are closed:
In Kaʻū District, Kaʻalaiki Road in Naʻalehu and Wood Valley Road.
In Puna mauka, Highway 11 near S. Glenwood Road due to several downed trees in the road
The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency issued a news release on Tuesday afternoon, saying the “severe weather and consequent flooding across the state serves as a stark reminder that disasters can strike at any time of day, and any time of year.” The officials encouraged “every citizen to take steps right now to prepare for any emergency and protect your ohana and property,” saying:
Floods are one of the most common hazards in Hawai’i
During heavy rains, or human-made structure failures such as a dam breach, flash flooding can occur quickly and without warning.
Be prepared to evacuate and move immediately to higher ground. Do not wait for instructions to act.
Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot – Turn around, do not drown!
Contact your property/casualty agent or broker about flood insurance, which is offered through the National Flood Insurance Program
Sign up for Emergency Notifications
Please visit dod.hawaii.gov for links to each County website for free text-based notifications for the latest updates on natural and human-caused emergencies and disasters
Make a Plan
Plan escape routes – ensure all family members know where to go and how to get out.
Meeting place – choose a physical location to meet if communication between family members is down.
Family communication – identify a family member who lives out-of-state who everyone can notify when they are safe.
Pack a 14-day ‘Go-Kit’ for your family
Change of clothes and sturdy shoes
1 gallon of water per person per day
Non-perishable foods
Face coverings, gloves, and sanitizer
First aid kit
Battery powered or crank powered radio
Flashlight
Batteries
Manual can opener
Hygiene supplies
Whistle
Important documents
The Flash Flood Watch is expected to remain in place until Wednesday.
