(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported several road closures on Tuesday afternoon, as a Flood Advisory for the east side of Hawaiʻi Island remains was effect.

“At 4:42 p.m. HST, radar indicated that rainfall has eased over the Big Island,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu stated. “However, a new band of rainfall is moving onshore from the south from Kapoho to South Point. Rainfall rates were 1 to 2 inches per hour in this band.”

Due to the rainy conditions, County officials say the following roads are closed:

In Kaʻū District, Kaʻalaiki Road in Naʻalehu and Wood Valley Road.

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency issued a news release on Tuesday afternoon, saying the “severe weather and consequent flooding across the state serves as a stark reminder that disasters can strike at any time of day, and any time of year.” The officials encouraged “every citizen to take steps right now to prepare for any emergency and protect your ohana and property,” saying:

Floods are one of the most common hazards in Hawai’i

During heavy rains, or human-made structure failures such as a dam breach, flash flooding can occur quickly and without warning.

Be prepared to evacuate and move immediately to higher ground. Do not wait for instructions to act.

Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot – Turn around, do not drown!

Contact your property/casualty agent or broker about flood insurance, which is offered through the National Flood Insurance Program

Sign up for Emergency Notifications

Please visit dod.hawaii.gov for links to each County website for free text-based notifications for the latest updates on natural and human-caused emergencies and disasters

Make a Plan

Plan escape routes – ensure all family members know where to go and how to get out.

Meeting place – choose a physical location to meet if communication between family members is down.

Family communication – identify a family member who lives out-of-state who everyone can notify when they are safe.

Pack a 14-day ‘Go-Kit’ for your family

Change of clothes and sturdy shoes

1 gallon of water per person per day

Non-perishable foods

Face coverings, gloves, and sanitizer

First aid kit

Battery powered or crank powered radio

Flashlight

Batteries

Manual can opener

Hygiene supplies

Whistle

Important documents

The Flash Flood Watch is expected to remain in place until Wednesday.