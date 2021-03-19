(BIVN) – National Weather Service in Honolulu has maintained a High Surf Advisory for east facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Big Island until 6 p.m. Saturday.

“North and northeast swells, combined with strong trade winds will maintain high surf along east facing shores,” forecasters wrote. “Conditions will likely continue into Sunday.”

Impacts will be moderate. “Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous,” the National Weather Service stated. “Heed all advice from ocean safety officials and exercise caution.”

In a Friday morning forecast discussion, the National Weather Service wrote that a northeasterly swell arrives Saturday night. These swells, combined with the trades, will likely maintain High Surf Advisory conditions through Sunday, the agency wrote.