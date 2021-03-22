(BIVN) – There were 79 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. Of that number, nine (9) new cases were identified on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 102 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.0% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of seven (7) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three (3) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 23 cases

(Hilo) – 23 cases 96740 (Kona) – 29 cases

(Kona) – 29 cases 96749 (Puna) – 17 cases

“Please understand that the threat of spreading the virus has not ended. We need to continue following the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gathering sizes to no more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated today. “Mahalo for your Kokua.”

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reports there have been 541,584 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the State of Hawaiʻi, an increase of 23,192 from March 19, 2021.

Study Examines Vaccine Hesitancy

According to a recent study led by a team of researchers at the University of Hawai‘i Mānoa College, “targeted communications strategies may hold the key to encouraging more eligible people to get vaccinated.”

The report, “Communicating about COVID-19 Vaccinations: Recommendations for Hawaiʻi,” identifies four primary types of barriers to vaccination:

Access: Problems associated with actually getting vaccinated, such as difficulty in traveling to vaccination sites or scheduling appointments, or vaccine shortages.

Problems associated with actually getting vaccinated, such as difficulty in traveling to vaccination sites or scheduling appointments, or vaccine shortages. Perceived harm: Concerns about the safety of or negative impact of the vaccine on health.

Concerns about the safety of or negative impact of the vaccine on health. Mistrust: Beliefs that the government, scientists, pharmaceutical companies or medical establishments are not trustworthy and/or that vaccines are neither necessary nor effective.

Beliefs that the government, scientists, pharmaceutical companies or medical establishments are not trustworthy and/or that vaccines are neither necessary nor effective. Specific Beliefs: The belief that the vaccine was developed “too fast” and thus may not be safe.

“Here in Hawaiʻi, 31% of the adult population have received at least one dose, and 36% have indicated that they will definitely get the vaccine,” said co-author Amy Ebesu Hubbard, professor and chair of the Department of Communicology.

“The complication is that, while individuals may say they will get a vaccine, for several reasons, they may not be able to follow through. added professor Hye-ryeon Lee. “This issue, along with 30% of Hawaiʻi adults expressing hesitancy about receiving a vaccine, is a concern.”

From the University of Hawaiʻi: